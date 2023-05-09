CAN YOU MAKE A MONSTER 🔫🦘🥰 OUT OF THIS LOVELY FORMER ANTI-GUN SHEILA?

John takes an anti-gunner to the range to help her understand firearms. Most people who have never handled a boom stick are more likely to say they are anti-gun. Others hold that stance because of bad experiences or misinformation. This video highlights how opinions can be changed by having a safe and educated experience in a controlled and low-stress environment.
