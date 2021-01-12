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Humilitas+Superbia - AULD AQUARIUS
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20 views • January 12, 2021
AULD AQUARIUS - "Humilitas+Superbia" from the album "Expletio".
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE and COMMENT!!
All music is protected and all permissions must be attained for ANY use!
AULD AQUARIUS:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRrhe1C0p5XPJcazYp6teA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OioJo1unomHh/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/auldaquarius
"Some Happys, Some Sads" Album by AULD AQUARIUS:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/PQWTAcHMlV1u
"Between Sleep and Dreams" Album by AULD AQUARIUS:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xARipSVsQ9OW/
"Expletio" Album by AULD AQUARIUS
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6CrdTEiZ1Umd/
New, original music in the style of classic rock, alt rock, indie rock, emo rock, and lo-fi. Just having fun making and
recording music and sharing it.....because one never knows if it might appeal to someone else. I'm not looking to make
money on any music so I share it freely although it's all protected and permission is needed for ANY use. Please consider
a Like, Share, Comment or Subscription. Have a great day and thank you for listening!
Some images from: https://pixabay.com
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE and COMMENT!!
All music is protected and all permissions must be attained for ANY use!
AULD AQUARIUS:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRrhe1C0p5XPJcazYp6teA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OioJo1unomHh/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/auldaquarius
"Some Happys, Some Sads" Album by AULD AQUARIUS:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/PQWTAcHMlV1u
"Between Sleep and Dreams" Album by AULD AQUARIUS:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xARipSVsQ9OW/
"Expletio" Album by AULD AQUARIUS
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6CrdTEiZ1Umd/
New, original music in the style of classic rock, alt rock, indie rock, emo rock, and lo-fi. Just having fun making and
recording music and sharing it.....because one never knows if it might appeal to someone else. I'm not looking to make
money on any music so I share it freely although it's all protected and permission is needed for ANY use. Please consider
a Like, Share, Comment or Subscription. Have a great day and thank you for listening!
Some images from: https://pixabay.com
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