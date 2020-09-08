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Toxic Masculinity
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75 views • September 08, 2020
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Sources:
---------------------------
Bl@cks commit a grossly disproportionate amount of EVERY kind of violent crime.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-43
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
"Despite making up just 13% 0f the p0pulation, bl@cks committed half of homicides in the United States for nearly 30 years."
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/htus8008.pdf
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_6_murder_race_and_sex_of_vicitm_by_race_and_sex_of_offender_2013.xls
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/11/28/5-devastating-facts-black-black-crime/
There were over 1000 victims of anti-white hate crimes in 2018.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/victims
Bl@cks commit hate crimes at a higher rate than any other racial group in America.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/offenders
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/IPE120218
Bl@cks & Hispanics commit a disproportionate amount of murder, rape, robbery, & assault.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf
Hispanics commit over 6 times the amount of violent felonies per capita than non-hispanic whites.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/ascii/vfluc.txt
https://www.census.gov/prod/2001pubs/mso01-wp.pdf
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2015/07/hispanics_in_the_us_are_more_violent_than_nonhispanic_whites.html
Bl@cks commit homicide at nearly eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
In New York, where bl@cks make up 23% of the city’s population, bl@cks commit three-quarters of all shootings and 70% of all robberies
http://www.nyc.gov/html/nypd/downloads/pdf/analysis_and_planning/enforcement_report_year_end_2014.pdf
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
"Bl@ck People (mostly men) commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime."
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_3_murder_offenders_by_age_sex_and_race_2012.xls
In America’s 75 largest counties, bl@cks constituted 62% of all robbery defendants in 2009, 57% of all murder defendants, and 45% of all assault defendants - but only 15% of the population in those counties.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc02.pdf
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Sources:
---------------------------
Bl@cks commit a grossly disproportionate amount of EVERY kind of violent crime.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-43
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
"Despite making up just 13% 0f the p0pulation, bl@cks committed half of homicides in the United States for nearly 30 years."
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/htus8008.pdf
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_6_murder_race_and_sex_of_vicitm_by_race_and_sex_of_offender_2013.xls
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/11/28/5-devastating-facts-black-black-crime/
There were over 1000 victims of anti-white hate crimes in 2018.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/victims
Bl@cks commit hate crimes at a higher rate than any other racial group in America.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/offenders
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/IPE120218
Bl@cks & Hispanics commit a disproportionate amount of murder, rape, robbery, & assault.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf
Hispanics commit over 6 times the amount of violent felonies per capita than non-hispanic whites.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/ascii/vfluc.txt
https://www.census.gov/prod/2001pubs/mso01-wp.pdf
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2015/07/hispanics_in_the_us_are_more_violent_than_nonhispanic_whites.html
Bl@cks commit homicide at nearly eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
In New York, where bl@cks make up 23% of the city’s population, bl@cks commit three-quarters of all shootings and 70% of all robberies
http://www.nyc.gov/html/nypd/downloads/pdf/analysis_and_planning/enforcement_report_year_end_2014.pdf
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
"Bl@ck People (mostly men) commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime."
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_3_murder_offenders_by_age_sex_and_race_2012.xls
In America’s 75 largest counties, bl@cks constituted 62% of all robbery defendants in 2009, 57% of all murder defendants, and 45% of all assault defendants - but only 15% of the population in those counties.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc02.pdf
#BanThisChannel
#unBanned
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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