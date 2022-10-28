MATTHE 25: 1-13 SEPT 07 2021 Parable of the Ten Virgins Part 2 Of 2
Implementing
THE MARK OF THE BEAST !!!
THE END OF THE AGE! THE END TIMES!
THE BEASTS SYSTEM IS BEING SET UP RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES GET OFF THE FINE
Be live
In Jesus
JESUS IS THE BRIDEGROOM
THE TEN VIRGINS ARE ALL BRIDESMAIDS = CHRISTIANS/CHURCH THEY ARE FANFARES OF THE BRIDE
BRIDESMAIDS DO NOT Marry the BRIDEGROOM
Revulsion 21:2, 9-10
The
Bridesmaid is NEW of Jeroboam
The Parable 10 Virgins Represent the Collective Church or Christianity and their Readiness To enter the wedding. All 10 call Themselves Christians the Parable of The Wedding Banquets Matthew 22: is about being Spiritual Fitness to be allowed in the wedding! 2 deferment PARABLES Messages But the same Wedding! And the same BRIDE and the same bridegroom! All Ten Virgins, Became Sleepy all 10 fell asleep they died
What is The Oil? Most Teach it is the Holy spirit My Thought it is the Grace of GOD that is Supplied by the Holy spirit The Holy spirit is the Spirit of Grace is given to us as we Study/Read/Meditate/Hear/Preach ON The WORD OF GOD
Grace is like gravy it goes on everything show pursuit of GOD as you do grace is given on to you! Grace is a heavenly substance! Pursuing God show you desire He answers you by giving you GRACE!
The
Differences is 5 WISE had extra Vessels of oil (Reading
the Word, Praying, Living Righteously/Rightly
Making
daily choices) on
how they used their time spend their day in serving Jesus ALL had the
same amount of time and opportunity to fill up Their Spiritual
Vessels OIL, ALL
gone to meet JESUS
But
the 5 foolish did not have sufficient Spiritual OIL not in and
sufficient/amount to keep them lit burning brightly for the long
Trip!
A
Christian is a general term the world uses you should be Student of
CHRIST someone who is Pursuing
someone who wants to learn sitting at feed of the master learning AND
Summoning, Disciplined, Devotion you must expend Energy to be
fulfilled
grace is given to these who desire Jesus Christ and his word it is
impossible
to separate Jesus Christ and His WORD! John 1:1
What is the lamp? Psalms 119: 105
The Lamp is the Word Of GOD!
The Oil Is the Grace Of GOD!
The
Holy Spirit Is the Fire that lights the Oil
Do you seek after GOD with the same amount of time as you spend on all other things in your life? TV, News, Movies, fun Pursue God the Father, Love Him as you Father! Develop a deep close intromit relationship!
I you Love JESUS you will KEEP His Commandments the Semes on the mounds
You Cannot Live to Day On yesterday’s Grace the Cares of The World Have Chocked has chocked out the WORD OF GOD!
13 Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t you understand this parable? How then will you understand any parable?
