Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SEPT 07 2021 Parable of the Ten Virgins
20 views
channel image
DWP97048
Published a month ago |

MATTHE 25: 1-13 SEPT 07 2021 Parable of the Ten Virgins Part 2 Of 2

Implementing

THE MARK OF THE BEAST !!!

THE END OF THE AGE! THE END TIMES!

THE BEASTS SYSTEM IS BEING SET UP RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES GET OFF THE FINE

Be live In Jesus


JESUS IS THE BRIDEGROOM

THE TEN VIRGINS ARE ALL BRIDESMAIDS = CHRISTIANS/CHURCH THEY ARE FANFARES OF THE BRIDE

BRIDESMAIDS DO NOT Marry the BRIDEGROOM

Revulsion 21:2, 9-10

The Bridesmaid is NEW of Jeroboam

The Parable 10 Virgins Represent the Collective Church or Christianity and their Readiness To enter the wedding. All 10 call Themselves Christians the Parable of The Wedding Banquets Matthew 22: is about being Spiritual Fitness to be allowed in the wedding! 2 deferment PARABLES Messages But the same Wedding! And the same BRIDE and the same bridegroom! All Ten Virgins, Became Sleepy all 10 fell asleep they died



What is The Oil? Most Teach it is the Holy spirit My Thought it is the Grace of GOD that is Supplied by the Holy spirit The Holy spirit is the Spirit of Grace is given to us as we Study/Read/Meditate/Hear/Preach ON The WORD OF GOD



Grace is like gravy it goes on everything show pursuit of GOD as you do grace is given on to you! Grace is a heavenly substance! Pursuing God show you desire He answers you by giving you GRACE!





The Differences is 5 WISE had extra Vessels of oil (Reading the Word, Praying, Living Righteously/Rightly Making daily choices) on how they used their time spend their day in serving Jesus ALL had the same amount of time and opportunity to fill up Their Spiritual Vessels OIL, ALL gone to meet JESUS But the 5 foolish did not have sufficient Spiritual OIL not in and sufficient/amount to keep them lit burning brightly for the long Trip!

A Christian is a general term the world uses you should be Student of CHRIST someone who is Pursuing someone who wants to learn sitting at feed of the master learning AND Summoning, Disciplined, Devotion you must expend Energy to be fulfilled grace is given to these who desire Jesus Christ and his word it is impossible to separate Jesus Christ and His WORD! John 1:1

What is the lamp? Psalms 119: 105

The Lamp is the Word Of GOD!

The Oil Is the Grace Of GOD!

The Holy Spirit Is the Fire that lights the Oil

Do you seek after GOD with the same amount of time as you spend on all other things in your life? TV, News, Movies, fun Pursue God the Father, Love Him as you Father! Develop a deep close intromit relationship!



I you Love JESUS you will KEEP His Commandments the Semes on the mounds

You Cannot Live to Day On yesterday’s Grace the Cares of The World Have Chocked has chocked out the WORD OF GOD!


Master Keys Mark 4:13

13 Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t you understand this parable? How then will you understand any parable?



Keywords
spiritualbiblegodjesustrunewslordthe parabletares and weedsthe seed is the word of god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket