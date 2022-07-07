7-07-2022 We are nearing a new dawn of truth exposure

Episode 69

While the world seems to be a collision course with certain doom, we are seeing consistent wins. And with the MSM putting out more and more exposure for the normies, the more truth we can expect to be released to the public daily. They lefties are running out of time.

Read the article about Libs of Tik Tok that I mentioned here:

https://humanevents.com/2022/07/06/libs-of-tiktok-i-exposed-the-progressive-left-with-their-own-words-and-actions-and-theyre-furious/