The Liberator #9: The Most Important Job

"The Most Important Job" is the story covering Luke 10:38 to Luke 11:13. It includes the story of Mary and Martha and the need to get your priorities right, in addition to how disciples of Jesus are meant to pray (The Lord's Prayer). It concludes with Jesus instructing his followers to "ask, seek and knock" - or, in other words, be persistent in asking for God's Holy Spirit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.