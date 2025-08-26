Government-Driven Weather Modification Poisons Air, Water, Food Supply - Jon David Miller





Are we being poisoned by our environment? Jon David Miller absolutely believes that we are. Jon is an author and holistic educator whose journey in exploring healthy living and geoengineering goes back decades. He discusses a chilling reality: we are being poisoned by the air that we breathe and the water we drink. Why? He points to a strong depopulation agenda by the elites who want to keep us sick, shorten our lives, and force us into their medical complexes. Jon also discusses the four major drivers of illness and disease: toxicity, tension, malnutrition, and inactivity. Importantly, Jon additionally offers some advice on how to detox your body from dangerous elements in our water and atmosphere with simple supplements like charcoal and zeolite.









TAKEAWAYS





Getting outside and moving our bodies is a great way to combat sickness and disease





DARPA is involved in controlling weather patterns for reasons of warfare





Higher powers would like to use the weather against the population for manipulation and control





Elites want to move people into 15-minute cities, where the environment is tightly controlled









