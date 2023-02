Scottsdale, AZ Water Shortage & Living Water of the Bible | Foraging Truth Radio Podcast (E007)

#water #shortage #viral #podcast





Let's talk about the 2000 people who had their water supply permanently cut off in the Rio Verde Foothills near Scottsdale, AZ, some excellent tips for water storage, and who the Bible says is Living Water.







We have brand new merch!





See here: https://foragingtruth.creator-spring.com/





Arizona water crisis: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/01/16/rio-verde-foothills-water-scottsdale-arizona/



Aquatainers at Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Reliance-Aqua-Tainer-Water-Storage-Container-7-Gallon/872426?athbdg=L1102



Drought map and statistics: https://www.drought.gov



Biblehub.com interlinear: https://biblehub.com/interlinear/







Website: www.foragingtruth.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foragingtruth

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForagingTruth



© Foraging Truth, 2020-2023







►Disclaimer: Information and materials contained in this video are for educational purposes only. Don’t try this at home or anywhere else. Always consult experts in your area. Foraging should never begin without the guidance and approval of a local plant specialist and your physician. Nothing in this video is intended to diagnose, prevent, treat or cure any disease. We accept no liability for the use or misuse of information presented in any of our videos. Also, harvesting from land you don't own is stealing. Always ask the owner.







★★★ The opinions expressed through this video are the opinions of the individuals presented.







►Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else's footage or images, it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with the intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech