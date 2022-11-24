Create New Account
Infowars - Pete Santilli with Dr. Bryan Ardis - Vaccines Are Not the Antidote to Covid-19 Nicotine is and It Always Was - 11-22-2022
The Feds Paid Over a Half a Billion Dollars to Spy on Americans. Also special guest Dr. Bryan Ardis from Ardis Labs talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide! 

https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23035

pete santillinicotinezincvenomcov2dr bryan ardisace2 receptors

