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Fallen Angel: What Really Happened To SEAL Team Six & Extortion 17?
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112 views • August 04, 2021
As we near the tenth anniversary of the downing of Extortion 17, which took the lives of more than 2 dozen Americans, including 17 Navy SEALS, a brand new documentary/film has been released titled FALLEN ANGEL Call Sign: Extortion 17. Screenwriter and producer Stephen Spivey joins me in this episode to talk about what really happened to SEAL Team Six and how the Pentagon has lied and covered up the truth about what happened to those brave men on August 6, 2011.
You can rent or buy the film here: FallenAngel.Film
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fallen-angel-what-really-happened-to-seal-team-six-extortion-17-video/
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You can rent or buy the film here: FallenAngel.Film
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fallen-angel-what-really-happened-to-seal-team-six-extortion-17-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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