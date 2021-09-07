© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoinżynieria huraganu Aida.
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • September 07, 2021
W tym materiale z geoengineeringwatch.org zaprezentowana jest mapa aktywności mikrofalowej nad USA w trakcie przejścia huraganu Ida. Film jest niezbitym dowodem jak systemy mikrofalowe modyfikowały kierunek i zachowanie się huraganu.
Więcej na temat geoinżynierii w filmach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/audycje/audycja_prisonplanetpl,p205422562
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_3_kontrola,p1464267308
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_2_pogoda,p1792779708
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_cicha_wojna,p2021997870
i artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/?sid=&;q=geoin%C5%BCynieria
Więcej na temat geoinżynierii w filmach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/audycje/audycja_prisonplanetpl,p205422562
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_3_kontrola,p1464267308
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_2_pogoda,p1792779708
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/geoinzynieria_cicha_wojna,p2021997870
i artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/?sid=&;q=geoin%C5%BCynieria
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.