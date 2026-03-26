Appearances Are What Matter

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California just pulled off something remarkable.
They found a way to make a debate undebatable.
When wokesters don’t get the result they want, they make sure no one else can play.
We have arrived at a place where DEI doesn’t just shape the workplace.
It shapes elections.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (25 March 2026)