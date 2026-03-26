Appearances Are What Matter

California just pulled off something remarkable.

They found a way to make a debate undebatable.

When wokesters don’t get the result they want, they make sure no one else can play.

We have arrived at a place where DEI doesn’t just shape the workplace.

It shapes elections.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (25 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391699933112