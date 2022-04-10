Evidences Show That CCP and Russian Are Seeking To Revise the Global Order

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04/08/2022 Assistant Defence Minister Andrew Hastie: The CCP voted against the UN resolution to banish Russia from the Human Rights Council, running cover for Russia, which makes it clear that the CCP and Russia are seeking to revise the global order