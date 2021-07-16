© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drs. Tom Cowan, Andy Kaufman & Stefan Lanka: On the Myth That Virology Is Real Science & What We Don't Yet Know About These Highly Toxic Covid "Vaccines"
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • July 16, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dean's Danes
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1
Original title: Freedom Talk 3
There is an audio issue with much of Dr. Lanka's contribution to the conversation, which included some discussion of Dr. Lanka's CPE (Cytopathic Effect) experiment and ongoing research, as well as the refusal of mainstream medical science to give his research consideration. To understand more about the ideas discussed in the video, please see links to related articles, videos and pdf files here: https://truthcomestolight.com/drs-tom-cowan-andy-kaufman-stefan-lanka-on-the-myth-that-virology-is-real-science-what-we-dont-yet-know-about-these-highly-toxic-covid-vaccines/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1
Original title: Freedom Talk 3
There is an audio issue with much of Dr. Lanka's contribution to the conversation, which included some discussion of Dr. Lanka's CPE (Cytopathic Effect) experiment and ongoing research, as well as the refusal of mainstream medical science to give his research consideration. To understand more about the ideas discussed in the video, please see links to related articles, videos and pdf files here: https://truthcomestolight.com/drs-tom-cowan-andy-kaufman-stefan-lanka-on-the-myth-that-virology-is-real-science-what-we-dont-yet-know-about-these-highly-toxic-covid-vaccines/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.