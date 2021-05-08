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FRIDAY - MAY 7th, 2021
EP 2438-6PM Swiss Diplomat Who Was Preparing To Testify Against Biden Corruption Found Dead In Tehran https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17604
Special Guest: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area https://youtube.com/channel/UCY8Ji5uWky5hF53Cf48IlRQ
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