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The Best Enemies Money Can Buy - An Interview With Antony C Sutton
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67 views • August 12, 2020
An interview with the renowned factual conspiracy historian Antony C Sutton by Dr Stanley Monteith, expounding upon such things as the black hand of international financiers' funding of two of the most destructive and collectively psychopathic ideological movements of the 20th century - National Socialism and Bolshevism, and the transfer of technology, and the support given to these movements by the workers of iniquity operating as parasites within western governmental and societal structures.
Satan's own knowing agents supplying for and fomenting the mass hecatombs that were the 20th century conflicts - definitely not humanity's finest hour.
Satan's own knowing agents supplying for and fomenting the mass hecatombs that were the 20th century conflicts - definitely not humanity's finest hour.
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