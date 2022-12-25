Coffins in Beijing Sold Out! There is No Space to Put Bodies and Crematoriums are Overloaded

https://gnews.org/articles/621713
Summary：As the CCP virus pandemic continues to break out in China, many places in China have reported full emergency rooms, funeral homes, etc. Not only that, the situation is deteriorating faster than expected. At late night on December 22th, someone in Beijing posted on CCP social media Weibo that Beijing’s funeral homes were crowded, and what’s even worse was that there is nowhere to put the bodies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.