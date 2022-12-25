Create New Account
Coffins in Beijing Sold Out! There is No Space to Put Bodies and Crematoriums are Overloaded
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago
Summary：As the CCP virus pandemic continues to break out in China, many places in China have reported full emergency rooms, funeral homes, etc. Not only that, the situation is deteriorating faster than expected. At late night on December 22th, someone in Beijing posted on CCP social media Weibo that Beijing’s funeral homes were crowded, and what’s even worse was that there is nowhere to put the bodies.

