Ceramic fuse 20A | ASIC Miner Repair

Ceramic fuse 20A is very suitable for electronic circuits and has passed CSA and UL certifications. 250VAC time-delay axial ceramic fuse 20A adopts ceramic tube structure with nickel-plated brass end caps, which can provide higher ampere/volt ratings.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1154
#zeusmining #Ceramic #fuse #20A
