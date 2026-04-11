Regime Chaos: Joe Kent on Israel’s Goals – Video #307

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Former Trump Admin official Joe Kent resigned in a gutsy move with an open letter where he called out the lies used to start the Iran War and Israel’s role in initiating it. Here, he reveals the Israel’s real objectives, as told to him by Mossad, including regime chaos.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-and-iran-announce-2-week-ceasefire-video-306/
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/resignation-letter-from-national-counterterrorism-center-director-joseph-kent
https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/iran-war-hubris,-miscalculation,-and-the:b
https://thefreedomarticles.com/unfortunate-fulfillment-israeli-mission-statement/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-ai-messiah-of-chabad-video-300/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/infiltration-of-the-insidious-noahide-laws-video-302/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.