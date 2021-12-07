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Australian MP Warns of Global Totalitarianism
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31 views • December 07, 2021
An Australian Member of Parliament, Christine Anderson issues an Emergency Warning to the people of the world to stand up now, and resist this Totalitarian takeover of the world under the cover of this fake COVID-19 plandemic. All of this Totalitarian nonsense is being sold to you as something that's necessary for your "health and safety," but actually, you're being conned as part of carefully-planned Maoist-style psychological operation (a "PSYOP"), which is aimed at achieving worldwide political power by the architects of this diabolical crime against humanity.
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