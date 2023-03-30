1060 AI & Current Events 3_18_23

Welcome to Call To Decision & Christian World View News.

Current Events and Bible Prophesy Studies are usually streamed live 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month.

(All times are Eastern)

10:30 AM Prayers and Testimonies, 11:30 AM first teaching session, 1:00 PM second session.

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993. (Only one call before 11:30 and one after)

The video live-stream is https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/ .

The Ministry Website is pastorbutch.com or calltodecision.com, .

The order & info Phone numbers 1-304-846-4448 and 800-777-4403.

The Ministry office hours Thursdays from 8-4 PM.

For established legal and lawful freedom to contract website, visit www.hudok.info

Shows can be ordered on DVD or CD & are posted on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble and Gab.

Call to Decision is now carried by the Truthbetold radio network. For details visit truthbetoldnetwork.org .