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The World Is About To Shut Down
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184 views • March 25, 2022
Get ready for the big event, coming to you very soon.
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Video Source:
Mary at 'We The People' News
Situation Update - March 19, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Intro & Ending theme:
Too Crazy' by David_Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE:
There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary at 'We The People' News
Situation Update - March 19, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Intro & Ending theme:
Too Crazy' by David_Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE:
There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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