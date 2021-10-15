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AE911Truth.org's - Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction
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37 views • October 15, 2021
Analysis - Architects and Engineers for 9-11 Truth
Going along with the video I posted before this, regarding mind control. This video is taking a critical thinking approach to what happened on 9-11.
An approach from a logical perspective, free from programmed talking points, MSM and political influence, and also free from wild eyed conspiracy theories.
There are no conspiracy theories in this video - only logic and the asking of sincere questions.
It is purely looking at 9-11 from a scientific - STEM - approach.
Going along with the video I posted before this, regarding mind control. This video is taking a critical thinking approach to what happened on 9-11.
An approach from a logical perspective, free from programmed talking points, MSM and political influence, and also free from wild eyed conspiracy theories.
There are no conspiracy theories in this video - only logic and the asking of sincere questions.
It is purely looking at 9-11 from a scientific - STEM - approach.
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