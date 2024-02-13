Resistance Forced...': Iran Applauds Hamas-Led Fighters For 'Crushing Netanyahu's Plans

Iran has raised doubts over Israel's capabilities as Hamas gives IDF a "tough fight" in the Gaza Strip. Tehran alleged U.S.' help in saving Israel from a "total collapse" after the Hamas' October 7 attack. The comments were made by Iran's Foreign Minister during a meeting with Palestinian groups. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the U.S. gave all support to Israel to "Rresurrect and save it."
