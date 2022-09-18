Parasite Butter - What the WEF wants you to eat while killing your cows
Scientists create "Larva fat" to replace butter. Because climate change, so eat the bugs, and kill the cows.
"Consumers still seem to notice at about 50% bug paste and 50% butter"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.