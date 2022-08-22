18 Signs to the Russian Attack on America 08/22/2022

This video is truly urgent and very important. The number one question that everyone asks is: When is Russia going to Attack America? When will America be destroyed? Pastor Stan shares prophecies, visions, and dreams to answer that question today. Make sure to share it with all your friends!





Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112