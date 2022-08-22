18 Signs to the Russian Attack on America 08/22/2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is truly urgent and very important. The number one question that everyone asks is: When is Russia going to Attack America? When will America be destroyed? Pastor Stan shares prophecies, visions, and dreams to answer that question today. Make sure to share it with all your friends!
Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112