UNDERSTANDING AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 - RIGHT NOW: DEEP DIVE - ICKONIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DavidIcke
If you want to get to the bottom of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, you have to go to the source and do the research.
In the latest episode of Right Now: Deep Dive, Richard Willett hits the books with researcher Sandi Adams on the topics the globalists don't want you to learn about.
Watch the full episode now on Ickonic: https://www.ickonic.com/Dashboard/SeriesFilm/129