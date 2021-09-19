© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTS OWN DATA PROVES THEY LIED
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • September 19, 2021
Nesara/Gesara - First published on August 31st, 2021
Deaths attributed to Covid-19 = ?An average of 1.7 deaths each day
From first case in Australia 25 Jan 2020 to 15 Aug 2021
Deaths attributed to Covid-19 Vaccine = ?An average of 5.7 deaths each day
From start of vaccination 22 Feb 2021 to 15 Aug 2021
Deaths attributed to Covid-19 = ?An average of 1.7 deaths each day
From first case in Australia 25 Jan 2020 to 15 Aug 2021
Deaths attributed to Covid-19 Vaccine = ?An average of 5.7 deaths each day
From start of vaccination 22 Feb 2021 to 15 Aug 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.