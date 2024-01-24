Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 1,110 Troops, 24 Tanks, 36 AFVs and Two Planes in 24 Hours

US Military News
Jan 23, 2024
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces released a detailed update highlighting significant losses for Russia in the past 24 hours. According to the report, Russia has lost 24 tanks, 1,110 soldiers, 36 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), and two planes.
Zooming out, the report paints a grim picture for Russia's military capabilities, with a total of 370,270 casualties since the conflict began. This includes 6,113 tanks, 8,801 artillery systems, 11,358 AFVs, and 331 aircraft.
