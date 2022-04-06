Zelenskyy Addresses U.N. Security Council, Demands Russia Be Held Accountable

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04/05/2022 President Zelenskyy: Now the world can see what the Russian military did in Bucha while keeping the city under their occupation. There is not a single crime that they would not commit! But the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country. The Russian military must be held accountable for all the cruelty and crime they committed in Ukraine.