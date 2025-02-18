BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Occupation Forces Allow Burial of Martyr Yousef Abu Awwad's Body
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
7 views • 2 months ago


 

The occupation forces allow the burial of the body of the martyr Yousef Abu Awad and his burial in his hometown, the Dhnaba suburb in Tulkarm. He was martyred in Jenin, as he was married and lived in Jenin. The occupation forces killed him by shooting him while he was returning from work. Interview with his stepmother and mother-in-law

 

 

Reporting: Tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 02/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
