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Healthcare workers become Police Actvist in Denver Colorado to shutdown the rallies!!
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135 views • April 20, 2020
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver Colorado!!?
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