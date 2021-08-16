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La Quinta Columna: Almost all foods are magnetic, are medicines magnetic too?
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136 views • August 16, 2021
https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/magnetic-foods.html
A new breakthrough in La Quinta Columna's research reveals that almost all foods are magnetic. And a new question is born: are meds magnetic too?
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A new breakthrough in La Quinta Columna's research reveals that almost all foods are magnetic. And a new question is born: are meds magnetic too?
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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