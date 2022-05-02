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(LIFE OF THE BLOOD) COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS COMPILATION]
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347 views • May 02, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 1-19]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS) 'ICED WORLD' ORDER (WOR Mix V.1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
LIFE of the BLOOD / https://lifeoftheblood.com/
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1. Feb 08, 2022 / Vax and Blood formation.
Fresh blood and vaccine mixed together led to rapid engagement of the geometric shapes.
2. Feb 08, 2022 / More strange objects floating in the vaccine liquid.
Under medium magnification and dark field illumination.
3. Feb 08, 2022 / Very strange formation in vaccine liquid.
This formation was observed after a couple hours. What is it?
4. Feb 08, 2022 / Wire-like formations after a few hours.
These wiry formations appeared to develop from the contents in the vaccine liquid after just a few hours.
5. Feb 08, 2022 / Huge square development on day two. Vaccine liquid.
6. Feb 08, 2022 / Zone of transition.
How the circles which become larger after 2-3 days, line up on the edge of the liquid and open out to longer lines and merge. Magnify the line and see how it appears to be made up of opened out circles.
7. Feb 08, 2022 / Blood and Vax form linkages between chips.
One drop of live blood mixed with one drop of vaccine, and viewed the following day. These chip-like shapes appear to have connected with some sort of wire. This was unique to blood/Pfizer vax mixed.
8. Feb 08, 2022 / Mindblowing formations with colours.
This developed from two different lots of Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine mixed together. One drop of the mix was put on a slide. This is after around 10-12 hours. Note how many formations there are and how the inside of the formations is black because the "parts" that assemble clear away to form the shapes.
9. Feb 08, 2022 / Activity in various areas of the slide.
Look at all the activity and formations in various parts of the slide after a day of sitting on the slide.
10. Feb 09, 2022 / Medley of strange connecting parts floating in vaccine liquid.
11. Feb 09, 2022 / More formations with vaccine. Note the large squares attract to the circles. Look at all the other activity, smaller squares moving around the fluid.
12. Feb 09, 2022 / Vaccinated people's blood shows square objects. In our small sample of vaccine injured subjects, we found that the more symptomatic people had more geometric shapes in the blood. Controls were used for comparison. Controls were unvaccinated who lived mostly reclusive lives with no intimate household contact with vaccinated. They had none of the squares in their blood. These people were all vaccinated with Pfizer.
13. Feb 09, 2022 / Highly reflective square in vaccine liquid. This was a very impressive reflective bit. Note the usual circle attached to the square. This was a day old vaccine only slide.
14. Feb 09, 2022 / Blood and vaccine mix and form fractile circuitry images. One drop of fresh blood mixed with one drop of Pfizer vaccine, and viewed again on the second day. It appears as though fibrin is an important aspect of the formation, which possibly serves as the scaffolding which the elements form upon.
15. Feb 10, 2022 / Bits forming shapes over time. This is a long one but worth the watch because it shows how the circuits may form. Vaccine alone and vaccine plus blood take shape over time. First the larger circles and squares, then coalescence, then arrangement. Sometimes the process fails and all that is visible are the pieces. Sometimes they complete to the end.
16. Feb 10, 2022 / Self-assembling circuitry in vaccine liquid?
Black areas are where the liquid/gel/unknown matrix moved away and formed the lines and shapes.
17. Feb 10, 2022 / Circuit moves off original base on second day, proving it's not just dehydration.
The lines are substantial and held together during a total shift off base. What is it?
18. Feb 10, 2022 / Formations
An introduction to the findings in Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine in New Zealand. A look through medium to high magnification in dark field.
19. Mar 07, 2022 / Booster jabs have unnatural formations.
This is one drop of Pfizer Comirnaty on a slide, viewed under dark field microscopy at a magnification of 800X, on the second day. These larger forms develop out of the smaller ones.
================
COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY (NZ)
[#1] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
[#2] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/
[#3] https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 1-19]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS) 'ICED WORLD' ORDER (WOR Mix V.1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
LIFE of the BLOOD / https://lifeoftheblood.com/
-------------------------
1. Feb 08, 2022 / Vax and Blood formation.
Fresh blood and vaccine mixed together led to rapid engagement of the geometric shapes.
2. Feb 08, 2022 / More strange objects floating in the vaccine liquid.
Under medium magnification and dark field illumination.
3. Feb 08, 2022 / Very strange formation in vaccine liquid.
This formation was observed after a couple hours. What is it?
4. Feb 08, 2022 / Wire-like formations after a few hours.
These wiry formations appeared to develop from the contents in the vaccine liquid after just a few hours.
5. Feb 08, 2022 / Huge square development on day two. Vaccine liquid.
6. Feb 08, 2022 / Zone of transition.
How the circles which become larger after 2-3 days, line up on the edge of the liquid and open out to longer lines and merge. Magnify the line and see how it appears to be made up of opened out circles.
7. Feb 08, 2022 / Blood and Vax form linkages between chips.
One drop of live blood mixed with one drop of vaccine, and viewed the following day. These chip-like shapes appear to have connected with some sort of wire. This was unique to blood/Pfizer vax mixed.
8. Feb 08, 2022 / Mindblowing formations with colours.
This developed from two different lots of Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine mixed together. One drop of the mix was put on a slide. This is after around 10-12 hours. Note how many formations there are and how the inside of the formations is black because the "parts" that assemble clear away to form the shapes.
9. Feb 08, 2022 / Activity in various areas of the slide.
Look at all the activity and formations in various parts of the slide after a day of sitting on the slide.
10. Feb 09, 2022 / Medley of strange connecting parts floating in vaccine liquid.
11. Feb 09, 2022 / More formations with vaccine. Note the large squares attract to the circles. Look at all the other activity, smaller squares moving around the fluid.
12. Feb 09, 2022 / Vaccinated people's blood shows square objects. In our small sample of vaccine injured subjects, we found that the more symptomatic people had more geometric shapes in the blood. Controls were used for comparison. Controls were unvaccinated who lived mostly reclusive lives with no intimate household contact with vaccinated. They had none of the squares in their blood. These people were all vaccinated with Pfizer.
13. Feb 09, 2022 / Highly reflective square in vaccine liquid. This was a very impressive reflective bit. Note the usual circle attached to the square. This was a day old vaccine only slide.
14. Feb 09, 2022 / Blood and vaccine mix and form fractile circuitry images. One drop of fresh blood mixed with one drop of Pfizer vaccine, and viewed again on the second day. It appears as though fibrin is an important aspect of the formation, which possibly serves as the scaffolding which the elements form upon.
15. Feb 10, 2022 / Bits forming shapes over time. This is a long one but worth the watch because it shows how the circuits may form. Vaccine alone and vaccine plus blood take shape over time. First the larger circles and squares, then coalescence, then arrangement. Sometimes the process fails and all that is visible are the pieces. Sometimes they complete to the end.
16. Feb 10, 2022 / Self-assembling circuitry in vaccine liquid?
Black areas are where the liquid/gel/unknown matrix moved away and formed the lines and shapes.
17. Feb 10, 2022 / Circuit moves off original base on second day, proving it's not just dehydration.
The lines are substantial and held together during a total shift off base. What is it?
18. Feb 10, 2022 / Formations
An introduction to the findings in Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine in New Zealand. A look through medium to high magnification in dark field.
19. Mar 07, 2022 / Booster jabs have unnatural formations.
This is one drop of Pfizer Comirnaty on a slide, viewed under dark field microscopy at a magnification of 800X, on the second day. These larger forms develop out of the smaller ones.
================
COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY (NZ)
[#1] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
[#2] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/
[#3] https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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