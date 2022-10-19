What the bucket part 1

What are Dr. Ann & Dr. Jim( two doctors gone farmers Texas style) doing with Buckets on their Texas farm?Learn the benefits and the why behind bucket farming. and how easy it is for any size garden or home or apartment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.