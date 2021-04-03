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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0492 - David and Patty - Stevens - Johnson is convicted
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1 view • April 03, 2021
David was out jogging on his favorite trail, when Johnson attacked him with a machete, leaving his mutilated body under a bridge, the machete lodged in his head. David’s wife Patricia was so distraught, she killed herself less than two weeks later.
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