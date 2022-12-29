Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels on the Fed Govt Interfering with the People's Safety

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels talks about how the Biden admin ordering Arizona to dismantle its shipping container border wall puts people at risk:
"[In] my 38 years of law enforcement, this is the worst I've ever seen it."
