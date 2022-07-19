X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Panics Over Failing Economic Agenda, The People Know The True Economic Issue

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2827a - July 18, 2022
[CB] Panics Over Failing Economic Agenda, The People Know The True Economic Issue
The entire agenda of the [DS]/[CB] is falling apart, nobody is believing their green agenda, they have lied to us from the beginning and taxed the people on the lies. The seas have not risen, there is plenty of oil and the people know the economic truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.