NAMAZ. ISA Mesih'in Duası.

Böylece Mesih dua etti. İsa Mesih'in Duası Türkçe. İsa Mesih'in bize verdiği ilk dua. Göklerdeki Babamız, Adın kutsal kılınsın. Egemenliğin gelsin. Gökte olduğu gibi, yeryüzünde de senin istediğin olsun. Bugün bize gündelik ekmeğimizi ver. Bize karşı suç işleyenleri bağışladığımız gibi, sen de bizim suçlarımızı bağışla. Ayartılmamıza izin verme. Kötü olandan bizi kurtar. Çünkü emenlik, Güç Ve yücelik sonsuzlara dek senindir.
Amin.
