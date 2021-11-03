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Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares and update to his story, court again against him & warning to America
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40 views • November 03, 2021
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares and update to his plight after many arrests, COVID tickets, and sentenced to give a disclaimer when he speaks and to lie about covid only speaking about what the Gov is saying!!! Pastor Artur gives a serious warning to America to continue to fight or end up like Canada.
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