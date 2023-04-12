ריסוסים בישראל 2023 למה הם משמשים? הסבר למערכת ה.א.ר.פ

הריסוסים שאנו רואים בשמיים הנם חלק ממערכת ה.א.ר.פ הקיימת מאז שנות ה-80
היא משמשת לשליטה במז"א, יצירת סערות, בצורות ועוד.
לריסוסים גם תפקידים אחרים, אך זה יהיהבסרטון אחר..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.