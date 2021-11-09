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ITHAKA World Premiere New Julian Assange Documentary!
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12 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RphXR6U7Ir4
Sydney Film Festival World Premier of ITHAKA, a film about John Shipton’s fight for his son Julian Assange. Produced by Julian’s brother Gabriel Shipton with director Ben Lawrence.
Coverage by Consortium News, Shahnaz Martin and People for Assange.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sydney Film Festival World Premier of ITHAKA, a film about John Shipton’s fight for his son Julian Assange. Produced by Julian’s brother Gabriel Shipton with director Ben Lawrence.
Coverage by Consortium News, Shahnaz Martin and People for Assange.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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