WHY WAS THIS FOOTAGE SCRUBBED⁉️ [THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION PSYOP GETS EVEN WEIRDER]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HustleBitch - 🚨 WHY WAS THIS FOOTAGE SCRUBBED? 🚨
(They didn’t want you to see this.)
He was the first to run from the crowd after Charlie Kirk was shot - GUN IN HAND - and they still pretend he doesn’t exist.
REMINDER: This is the only person ever caught on video holding a gun that day.
So who’s protecting him and why?
Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1976469728345440719