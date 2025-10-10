BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY WAS THIS FOOTAGE SCRUBBED⁉️ [THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION PSYOP GETS EVEN WEIRDER]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
692 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 22 hours ago

HustleBitch - 🚨 WHY WAS THIS FOOTAGE SCRUBBED? 🚨


(They didn’t want you to see this.)


He was the first to run from the crowd after Charlie Kirk was shot - GUN IN HAND - and they still pretend he doesn’t exist.


REMINDER: This is the only person ever caught on video holding a gun that day.


So who’s protecting him and why?


Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1976469728345440719

Keywords
censorshipgunmanhidden footagecharlie kirk assassination psyopidentity unknown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy