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Silent War Ep. 6154: Cheap Whore Fauci, VA Gov/AG Cleaning House, STEALTH HR1 Election FEDERALIZATION
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362 views • January 17, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Cheap Whore Fauci, VA Gov/AG Cleaning House, STEALTH HR1 Election FEDERALIZATION
In this episode of The Silent War: Fully Vaccinated Australians In Hospital For COVID-19 Surpass Unvaccinated.
Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How Millionaire Doctor Profited From Pandemic.
Maine Doctor Loses License, Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluation for Treating Covid Patients with Ivermectin, ‘Spreading Covid Misinformation’.
Virginia Governor Youngkin Signs 11 Executive Actions on First Day in Office Including Banning CRT, Ending Vax Mandate, Ending School Mask Mandate, etc.
Virginia's New AG Fires Civil Rights Division, Will Start Prosecuting Cases Dropped By 'Social Justice' DAs.
COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated
Dems Breaking All the Rules to End Free and Fair Elections Forevermore – Hiding HR1 Federalization of Elections in a NASA Bill.
All of this, and more.
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Cheap Whore Fauci, VA Gov/AG Cleaning House, STEALTH HR1 Election FEDERALIZATION
In this episode of The Silent War: Fully Vaccinated Australians In Hospital For COVID-19 Surpass Unvaccinated.
Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How Millionaire Doctor Profited From Pandemic.
Maine Doctor Loses License, Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluation for Treating Covid Patients with Ivermectin, ‘Spreading Covid Misinformation’.
Virginia Governor Youngkin Signs 11 Executive Actions on First Day in Office Including Banning CRT, Ending Vax Mandate, Ending School Mask Mandate, etc.
Virginia's New AG Fires Civil Rights Division, Will Start Prosecuting Cases Dropped By 'Social Justice' DAs.
COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated
Dems Breaking All the Rules to End Free and Fair Elections Forevermore – Hiding HR1 Federalization of Elections in a NASA Bill.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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