Philip Woodley from Hyde Heath Baptist Church visits Chartridge with his latest sermon about one of Israel's most beloved Kings: Hezekiah. But, like so many today, Hezekiah, nearing the end of his life, was rather lukewarm toward God. Philip uses Hezekiah's life to mirror our malaise towards God and highlight our ill-founded self-sufficiency.