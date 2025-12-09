Mark Sexton : New Publication Released Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can download the full document here:
https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/forensic_analysis_of_op_talla_policing.pdf
New Publication Released Today
After an extensive, evidence-based review of the UK’s Covid-era policing structures, we have now published:
“The Hidden Contradictions of Operation Talla - Edition 2:
A Definitive Forensic Analysis.”
This paper brings together sworn Inquiry testimony, FOI disclosures, operational directives and statutory obligations to present a clear, structured account of how national policing decisions were shaped and what this means for public accountability.
The analysis is meticulous and firmly grounded in the evidential record.
It raises serious questions which deserve open, honest examination.
Readers are encouraged to review the material and consider its implications.
More updates will follow.
Ian Clayton - Ethical Approach UK
Source @Robin Monotti ( + Cory Morningstar )
