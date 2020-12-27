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Compilation of voter fraud part 2: Aftermath
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172 views • December 27, 2020
00:00 Sidney Powell - Sunday morning
03:43 "Glitch" gave DEM got 6000 votes meant for GOP
04:24 Election worker in Michigan lists many "glitches", all favoring DEM
07:43 From Tucker Carlson 2020-11-10
11:39 Lou Dobbs & Rudy Giuliani
15:47 Hillary: "Don't concede no matter what"
16:36 Red Elephants reads signed affidavits
19:33 Fulton County, GA, fake closing of tabulation center
22:21 Sargon: "Why is it always the left?"
23:18 Crowder & Rudy Giuliani: This was DEM's "fail safe"
Note: there will be at least one more video, showing how they did it, which was even caught live on CNN on election night.
03:43 "Glitch" gave DEM got 6000 votes meant for GOP
04:24 Election worker in Michigan lists many "glitches", all favoring DEM
07:43 From Tucker Carlson 2020-11-10
11:39 Lou Dobbs & Rudy Giuliani
15:47 Hillary: "Don't concede no matter what"
16:36 Red Elephants reads signed affidavits
19:33 Fulton County, GA, fake closing of tabulation center
22:21 Sargon: "Why is it always the left?"
23:18 Crowder & Rudy Giuliani: This was DEM's "fail safe"
Note: there will be at least one more video, showing how they did it, which was even caught live on CNN on election night.
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