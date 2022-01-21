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FULL SHOW: CDC Admits Natural Immunity Better Than Vaccine For Protection Against COVID
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40 views • January 21, 2022
The entire covid and vaccine narrative is collapsing, as people realise their belief that things would get back to normal is not the case, and the vaccines are not working but natural immunity does. This isn’t stopping the Democrats from implementing more mandates and more shutdowns. Jen Psaki does the media tour today to do damage control from the disastrous Biden press conference yesterday. Cara Castranova joins to discuss the latest political persecution and imprisonment of Democrat opposition. Owen Shroyer has found the dumbest 42 seconds in television history. The American media is missing out on the real story of Russia, China, Ukraine and the decline of America under Biden.
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