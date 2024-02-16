⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - (11 – 16 February 2024)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 – 16 February 2024)

▫️In the period from 11 to 16 Feb, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 30 group strikes by long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of Ukrainian military industrial complex producing and repairing aircraft engines, radio-electronic equipt & ammo.

Moreover, strikes were delivered at factories producing fuel & lubricants for AFU hardware, warehouses of military & technical equipment, as well as deployment areas of AFU units & nationalist formations.

▫️Over the week, in Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines & repelled 18 attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 25th Airborne Brigade, 30th, 32nd, 43rd, 44th & 60th mechanised brigades, 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka, Tabayevka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, enemy manpower was struck near Novoselkovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kislovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 775 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles & 5 field artillery guns.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front lines and supported by aviation and artillery repelled 14 enemy attacks.

Moreover, losses were inflicted on units of the AFU 24th, 60th, and 63rd mechanised brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Yampolovka & Torskoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,585 UKR troops killed & wounded, 4 tanks, 44 armoured fighting vehicles, 82 motor vehicles & 3 field artillery guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GoFs took more advantageous lines and positions & repelled 46 enemy attacks near Belogorovka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Leninskoye, Novomikhailovka & Shumy (DPR).

In addition, AFU and Ukrainian National Guard units suffered losses near Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Georgiyevka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,820 UKR troops, 11 tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 84 motor vehicles & 25 field artillery guns.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GoFs improved the situation along the front lines & repelled 3 enemy attacks.

Units of the AFU 58th Infantry Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 127th & 128th territorial DEF brigades suffered losses near Vladimirovka, Urozhaynoye, Vodyanoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 1,060 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles & 12 field artillery guns.

▫️In Kherson region, aviation and artillery of the Russian GoFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade, 121st Territorial Defence Brigade & 23rd UKR National Guard Brigade near Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Yantarnoye (Kherson reg), and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk reg). The AFU losses amounted to more than 310 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles & 14 field artillery guns.

Aviation & AD units intercepted one UKR Air Force MiG-29 aircraft & 1 Mi-24 helicopter, 36 HIMARS, Vampire, and Olkha MLRS projectiles, 1 JDAM guided aerial bomb, as well as neutralised 405 UAVs.

35 UKR servicemen surrendered over the past week.

▫️In total, 571 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,571 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 air defence missile systems, 15,060 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,221 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,067 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,747 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.