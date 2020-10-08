FAUCI GETS HIS HEAD HANDED TO HIM BY ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr [ 'TRUTH with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,-Featuring Taylor Winterstein.]

PATRIOTS THE PCR TEST IS A FAKE TEST

ARREST ANYONE WHO INSISTS THAT THIS FAKE TEST HAS A LEGITIMATE RESULT.

DO NOT TAKE ANY VACCINES FOR ANYTHING

ARREST BILL GATES AND ANTHONY FAUCI FOR VACCINE BIOWEAPON TERRORISM

PATRIOTS THE TIME IS COMING TO DESTROY OPERATION WARPSPEED AND TRUMPS TREASON OF FUNDING A VACCINE THAT VIOLATES THE NUREMBERG CODE; VIOLATES THE 1989 BIOWEAPON TERRORISM ACT; AND GENEVA CONVENTION.

THE PENTAGON WILL NOT PUT DOWN BLM OR ANTIFA - BUT THEY WILL DELIVER VACCINES AND TRY TO FORCE THEM ON THE U.S. CITIZENRY.



FORM YOUR MILITIAS PATRIOTS. GET READY TO PUT DOWN OPERATION WARPSPEED WHENEVER AND WHEREVER YOU FIND IT.



LET TRUMP KNOW YOU DO NOT APPROVE OF HIS WARPSPEED EDICT AND FIRE HIM ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020 BY WRITING IN A REAL PATRIOT THAT DID NOT DODGE VIETNAM SERVICE BY ROTC. JESSE VENTURA IS A REAL VIETNAM VETERAN AND PATRIOT WRITE IN JESSE VENTURA 2020



In the fourth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mr. Kennedy and noted Australian health freedom advocate Taylor Winterstein had a thought provoking discussion about the status of the COVID crisis and how it has affected vaccine safety advocacy. The many aspects of the current situation they addressed include:



- Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the Pharmaceutical paradigm

- Getting around the escalating censorship on social media

- CHD’s lawsuit against Facebook

- The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia

- The labelling of those who question the government/Pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”



(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)